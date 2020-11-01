Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in P H Glatfelter were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 79.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 147.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE GLT opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.13 million, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. P H Glatfelter Co has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $216.18 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT).

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.