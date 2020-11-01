Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $155,000 Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 229.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 285.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, 140166 raised Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

UAA stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.