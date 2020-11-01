Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $151,000 in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seacor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Seacor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 867,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seacor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacor by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NYSE:CKH opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.01 million, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.00. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

