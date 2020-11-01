Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $180,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $5,931,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,826,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,479,000 after buying an additional 1,029,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $3,251,024.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $43,691.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,732,951 shares of company stock worth $180,452,849.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

NYSE:PINS opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

