Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $190,000 in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,683 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SunCoke Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 513,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

SXC opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $288.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.80. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

