Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $191,000 in Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 466,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 664,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 249,675 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 537,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 196,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 183,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,734.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 140,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.53. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). On average, analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIMT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $14.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.32.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

