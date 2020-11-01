Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $182,000 Investment in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,863 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aegion by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 126,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Aegion by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 82,046 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aegion by 4.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 548,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aegion by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aegion by 19.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEGN shares. TheStreet upgraded Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. Aegion Co. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aegion Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

