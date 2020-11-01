Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $187,000 Investment in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth approximately $944,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $22.12 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $638.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LL. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

