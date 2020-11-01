Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $191,000 Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Macerich alerts:

MAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet cut The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The Macerich presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

MAC stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The Macerich’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.