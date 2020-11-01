Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,641 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 301,896 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $563,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 223.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 97,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 67,412 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares during the period.

VNDA opened at $10.69 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $584.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $41,106.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

