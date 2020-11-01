Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 196,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EDIT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

EDIT opened at $30.94 on Friday. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,784.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $519,510. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

