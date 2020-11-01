Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,547 Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 57.6% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,306,000 after acquiring an additional 604,444 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,026 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 385,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 235,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 150.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 210,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $806.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $807,470.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $279,528.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,499 shares in the company, valued at $8,132,917.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,686,970. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

