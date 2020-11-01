Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,516 TD Ameritrade Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMTD. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 63.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

AMTD stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. TD Ameritrade Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

