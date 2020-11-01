Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,701 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $27,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ArcBest by 306.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ARCB opened at $30.52 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

