Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $184,000 Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 31.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 74.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 3,366.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.