Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $186,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,030 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,370,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 49.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,023,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after buying an additional 1,655,104 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 348,730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 180,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

BBVA stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

