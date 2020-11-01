Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

A number of analysts have commented on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.