Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Position Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.