Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Parachute token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $108,244.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00016388 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004996 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,321,904 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.