Payfair Market Capitalization Hits $30,092.42 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Payfair has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $30,092.42 and approximately $1,639.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Payfair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Payfair alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00030330 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.46 or 0.03859712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00026654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00210653 BTC.

Payfair Profile

PFR is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.