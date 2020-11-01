PCB Bancorp (PCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by 108.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $144.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.89.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

