PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Down 32.1% in October

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PDSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

