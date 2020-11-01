Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $292.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $253.00 to $292.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEN. Bank of America cut Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.38.

NYSE PEN opened at $261.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 900.13 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $1,175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $371,003.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $1,701,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,022 shares of company stock worth $8,089,417 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 33.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

