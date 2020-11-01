Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target raised by Sidoti from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Perion Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Taglich Brothers raised Perion Network from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of PERI opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Perion Network by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

