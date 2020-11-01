PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to $140.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PKI. Needham & Company LLC raised PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.07.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI stock opened at $129.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.74. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.