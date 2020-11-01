Phore (PHR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.55 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Phore has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $18,869.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003749 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00010241 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000048 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,434,373 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

