Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Shares Up 2.4%

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. 198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF)

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited operates an Internet healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

