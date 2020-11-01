Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 577.0 days.

PINWF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Desjardins upgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:PINWF opened at $5.14 on Friday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

