Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Short Interest Down 23.9% in October

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,570,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the September 30th total of 20,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $49,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $55,610,503.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,352.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,732,951 shares of company stock worth $180,452,849.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

NYSE PINS opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

