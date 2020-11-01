Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pinterest from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.68.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $68.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $3,251,024.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 36,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $1,314,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,732,951 shares of company stock valued at $180,452,849.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,225 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinterest by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $88,499,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.