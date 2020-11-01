Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MAV opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Pioneer Municipal High to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

