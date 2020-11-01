Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $149.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PXD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.04.

NYSE:PXD opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

