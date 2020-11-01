Piper Sandler Boosts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $29.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Impinj from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Impinj from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Impinj currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Impinj stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $583.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $58,071.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,333.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $44,053.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Impinj by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 430.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Impinj by 457.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

