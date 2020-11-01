Piper Sandler Boosts Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target to $28.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Renasant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.80.

RNST opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. Renasant has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,609 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 41.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 251.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 187,873 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

