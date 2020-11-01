Piper Sandler Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $31.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.62.

BOOT stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $924.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 84,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 332.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 536,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 67.2% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 612,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 246,050 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

