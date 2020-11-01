Piper Sandler Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $31.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.62.
BOOT stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $924.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 84,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 332.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 536,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 67.2% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 612,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 246,050 shares during the period.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.