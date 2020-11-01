Piper Sandler Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $66.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. 140166 increased their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.64.

EBAY opened at $47.63 on Thursday. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 136.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after buying an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in eBay by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after buying an additional 7,736,826 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in eBay by 49.7% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after buying an additional 2,808,388 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in eBay by 127.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,208,000 after buying an additional 2,579,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in eBay by 31.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after buying an additional 2,214,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

