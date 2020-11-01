Piper Sandler Raises First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target to $28.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FRME. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of FRME opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.17.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 256.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,422 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 3,610.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.