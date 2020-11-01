Piper Sandler Raises Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $62.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Merit Medical Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Floyd purchased 1,159 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $60,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 32,708 shares during the last quarter.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

