Piper Sandler Raises Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target to $62.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BPOP. Citigroup increased their price objective on Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Popular from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. Popular has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Popular by 796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.