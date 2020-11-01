Piper Sandler Trims Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price to $107.00

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Shares of CRSP opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 2.31. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $111.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $98,047.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $627,421.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $5,550,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

