Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.49-1.49 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PAA opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAA. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

