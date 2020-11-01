Plains GP (PAGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $6.39 on Friday. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Bank of America raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

