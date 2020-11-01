Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Plantronics reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLT shares. Northland Securities upgraded Plantronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

NYSE:PLT opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

In other news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $53,870,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 156.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Plantronics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Plantronics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 141,427 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plantronics by 63.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.