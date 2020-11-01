Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $520.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 346,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 455,621 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of December 12, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts comprising 8,690 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

