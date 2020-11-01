Playkey Price Hits $0.0119 on Major Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $171,792.64 and $37,598.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00030340 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.59 or 0.03794725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00026626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00208967 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,461,944 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Playkey

