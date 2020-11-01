PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PMVP) Quiet Period Will End on November 4th

PMV Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:PMVP) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 4th. PMV Pharmaceuticals had issued 11,765,000 shares in its IPO on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $211,770,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During PMV Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $42.93.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $17,100,000.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

