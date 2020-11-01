Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.02.

Shares of PCOM opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. Points International has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $132.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Points International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Points International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Points International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Points International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

