PolySwarm Market Cap Achieves $3.86 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $368,745.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030223 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.90 or 0.03796426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00026644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00210208 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

