Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman Sells $3,670,500.00 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total transaction of $3,670,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,819,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $349.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $371.17. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

