Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.29

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.29 and traded as high as $25.61. Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 1,621,695 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.10.

The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71, a quick ratio of 63.89 and a current ratio of 77.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.29.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$20.63 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.2400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

